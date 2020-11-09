Three Golden Valley residents were charged with felony child abuse after Kingman medical officials contacted law enforcement, due to receiving an infant patient with suspicious injuries.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, the 8-month-old child was transported by air Nov. 3 to a Las Vegas hospital in critical condition. Deputiess traveled to the hospital, where they learned the child had been shot at least twice with a pellet or b.b. gun. One of the pellets caused a grazing injury to the child’s arm. The second pellet struck the back of the child’s head, police say, fracturing the child’s skull and lodging in her cranial cavity.
The child’s mother, identified by investigators as Marticella Lopez-Rodriguez, 34, told deputies that she was gathering fire wood with her child and family friends when an unknown person assaulted them with an airsoft gun, leading to the child’s injuries.
In the course of their investigation, deputies served a search warrant at a Golden Valley residence, where two of Rodriguez’ acquaintances – identified by investigators as Zion Z. Kauffman, 33, and Savannah J. Cushman, 27 – were questioned.
According to deputies, Kauffman allegedly told deputies he shot as many as 30 pellets at a covey of quail that were near the child. Two of the rounds allegedly struck the child while her mother gathered firewood. The trio administered first aid at the scene, but waited several hours before transporting the child to the hospital by a taxi service.
Kauffman and Cushman were transported to Mohave County Jail on charges of aggravated assault, child abuse and one count of hindering prosecution. Rodriguez allegedly admitted to fabricating her initial account, and she was also taken into custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.