A homicide suspect is in custody this week in the fatal shooting of his roommate in Golden Valley.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene Wednesday afternoon after receiving reports of a possible murder. According to sheriff’s officials, investigators soon determined that Robert Hoenshell, 73, of Golden Valley, shot and killed victim Everett Yates, who was also 73 years old.
