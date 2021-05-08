Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Golden Valley home on April 21 after receiving reports of a possible sexual assault. When deputies arrived at the location, witnesses allegedly said Golden Valley resident Michael R. Wyckoff, 22, assaulted a family friend while she had been sleeping at their home.
According to alleged witness statements, Wyckoff inappropriately touched the victim as she slept. When the victim awoke, she pulled herself away from her assailant and ran into the bathroom. The victim later allegedly identified Wyckoff as her attacker.
Wyckoff was taken into custody at the scene and transported to Mohave County Jail. According to sheriff’s officials, Wyckoff later admitted to the offense.
According to records at the jail, Wyckoff has also been charged under a warrant for failure to appear in court. As of Friday, he remained in custody without bond.
