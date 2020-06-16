Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Golden Valley location Sunday after receiving reports of a fatal car accident.
According to investigators, the accident happened at about noon, when the driver took a dip in the road and drifted to the right. He overcorrected in attempting to turn left, the report said, while traveling at about 60 miles per hour. The vehicle entered a spin and left the roadway, rolled one time, and landed upright.
The driver, identified as 64-year-old Golden Valley resident Stanton T. Edwards, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 16-year-old passenger was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center for minor injuries. Deputies say no seat belts were worn at the time of the accident. Investigation into the crash remained ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon.
