A Golden Valley man who harmed his girlfriend’s baby has entered a plea agreement that will send him to the Arizona Department of Corrections. Matthew Brown, 24, is convicted of two charges reduced to attempted child abuse.

The plea deal dismisses one count each of sexual conduct with a minor and aggravated assault.

