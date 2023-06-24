A Golden Valley man who harmed his girlfriend’s baby has entered a plea agreement that will send him to the Arizona Department of Corrections. Matthew Brown, 24, is convicted of two charges reduced to attempted child abuse.
The plea deal dismisses one count each of sexual conduct with a minor and aggravated assault.
A Mohave County Sheriff’s Office investigation began in April, 2022 when it said the 18-month-old was being treated at Kingman Regional Medical Center for injuries consistent with severe physical and sexual abuse. Deputy Mohave County attorney Amanda Claerhout further detailed those injuries during the June 21 change of plea hearing for Brown.
“Do you agree with what the prosecutor says happened,” Judge Billy Sipe asked the defendant.
“Yes,” Brown answered quietly.
Terms of the deal mandate a 5-to-10-year prison term. Judge Billy Sipe will also order a period of post-prison probation during a July 31 sentencing hearing.
