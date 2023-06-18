KINGMAN — A Golden Valley man charged with the murder of his roommate over a damaged microwave pleaded guilty Friday.
Robert Nelson Hoenshell Jr., 73, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He had been charged with premediated first-degree murder by domestic violence.
Under the plea agreement, Hoenshell will be sentenced from 10 to 18 years in prison. A defendant tried and convicted of second-degree murder normally would face from 10 to 25 years in prison. Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle will sentence the defendant July 14.
In stating the facts of the case, Chief Deputy Mohave County Attorney James Schoppmann said Hoenshell reportedly shot and killed his landlord and roommate, Everett Yates, 73, on Dec. 14, 2022 at a home they shared in the 3100 block of McConnico Road.
The roommates reportedly had an argument the day before over a damaged microwave. The suspect reportedly shot Yates in the neck with a rifle while Yates slept, according to the sheriff’s office.
