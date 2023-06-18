Robert Nelson Hoenshell Jr

Robert Nelson Hoenshell Jr.

KINGMAN — A Golden Valley man charged with the murder of his roommate over a damaged microwave pleaded guilty Friday.

Robert Nelson Hoenshell Jr., 73, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He had been charged with premediated first-degree murder by domestic violence.

