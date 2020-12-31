GOLDEN VALLEY — The plan was to be there before the end of the year. They had to leave their current location by Dec. 30 — seven horses, their hay supply and all of the equipment that constitutes Caring Hearts for Horses of Golden Valley, and finally, Mickey Saathoff and her trailer.
“Merry Christmas to CHH,” Saathoff said, delighted with the gift the nonprofit she opened in 2016 just received. The organization assists people who are not able to take care of their horses – from health to nutrition. “We met our benefactor. Our true benefactor.”
A local veteran, who asked to remain anonymous, bought a spacious, unconventional property at the base of a mountain just for the purpose.
“He knew who we were and what we did,” Saathoff said. “He used to have horses. He said: ‘Let me know if you find a piece of land, I’ll take it for you.’”
She did and he put the 2.5 acre property in the trust so it will be at CHH’s disposal as long as the nonprofit exists.
Saathoff, a self-educated equine expert who took a course on equine massage therapy, said she feels grateful and excited.
In 2017, Caring Hearts started to provide community service, allowing their animals to work with troubled teenagers and seniors with Alzheimer’s disease.
But things changed as covid-19 affected them greatly, stopping their horse therapy workshops.
“But the phone calls we receive doubled since last year,” Saathoff said. “People know who we are.”
She is still able to help with horses.
Currently, she is working with a wild mustang. But the number of donations went down and the bills are growing. Just to feed that many animals properly costs $10,000 per year, not to mention vet bills, she said.
But soon, Saathoff is smiling again, showing off the new location, the place where horses will sleep, and a large aluminum barn — a lottery win, she said — for hay and equipment. There’s even space for a sick horse if one needed to be inside.
At the center of the property there is a large, unusual hole in the ground that creates a sort of a scene, with walls shaped like terraces, ready for an audience. At its end, there’s an old rusty bus Saathoff hopes children will love.
This is where – once the pandemic is over – the magic of horse therapy will resume.
For more information visit www.caringheartsforhorses.org.
Log In
