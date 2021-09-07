The Bullhead City Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a Mohave County Sheriff Deputy that occurred Tuesday morning in Golden Valley.
At approximately 9:15 a.m., the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Maverick Country Store, 5031 Highway 68, in Golden Valley for a report of a woman walking inside the store with a gun in her hand. The responding deputies found Brenda Kay Thomas, 51 of Golden Valley, who they say was uncooperative and combative with officers. They were able to take her into custody for disorderly conduct with a weapon and resisting arrest.
When a MCSO detectives escorted her outside in handcuffs, Brenda Thomas grabbed the detective’s duty weapon out of its holster. When the detective felt her grab his gun and tried to stop her, she discharged the weapon and shot him in his hand. Another deputy on scene tased Brenda Thomas, who was no longer armed with the deputy’s weapon, but continued to be combative. Brenda Thomas was not injured in the shooting.
The deputy was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries to his hand.
Brenda Thomas faces additional charges of attempted second degree homicide. She was scheduled to be booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman Tuesday afternoon
The incident is still under investigation.
