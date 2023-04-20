Prosecution of a Golden Valley woman charged in a deadly traffic accident can move forward now that doctors, attorneys and a judge agree that she is mentally competent to stand trial. 32-year-old Brittany Gresham faces various criminal charges associated with the Dec. 5, 2022 death of Emily Sampson, 20, Kingman.
The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Gresham was southbound from Verde Road when the 2012 Jeep Wrangler she was driving failed to yield from a stop sign, striking the 1988 pickup truck that was traveling on State Route 68 in Golden Valley.
``The pickup left the roadway to the right, rolled and came to rest upright on top of the barbed wire right-of-way fence,” said DPS spokesman Bart Graves. ``The female passenger in the pickup (Sampson) was ejected and deceased on scene.”
Graves said the driver of the vehicle from which Sampson was ejected was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. He said no one in the Wrangler was hurt.
Grisham is charged with manslaughter, aggravated assault and driving under the influence. She’ll appear before Mohave County Superior Court judge Lee Jantzen for a May 12 settlement conference hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.