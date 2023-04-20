Prosecution of a Golden Valley woman charged in a deadly traffic accident can move forward now that doctors, attorneys and a judge agree that she is mentally competent to stand trial. 32-year-old Brittany Gresham faces various criminal charges associated with the Dec. 5, 2022 death of Emily Sampson, 20, Kingman.

The Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Gresham was southbound from Verde Road when the 2012 Jeep Wrangler she was driving failed to yield from a stop sign, striking the 1988 pickup truck that was traveling on State Route 68 in Golden Valley.

