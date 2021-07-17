A California man was arrested on the Fourth of July for a DUI after almost colliding with multiple vehicles in a golf cart.
According to the police report, on July 4 at 8:50 p.m. a Lake Havasu City Police officer responded to the 1300 block of McCulloch Boulevard for an impaired driver that was already speaking with an officer.
The officer’s report says that when he arrived on the scene, the officer that was already there informed him that Andrei Kokhno was driving a golf cart and almost crashed into two vehicles.
Police say that they could smell an alcoholic order on Kokhno and that he failed to complete the field sobriety test conducted.
Kokhno was arrested and transported to LHCPD jail, where he was charged with driving under the influence.
