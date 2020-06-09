A small brush fire broke out near Mesquite Bay Tuesday morning after a golf cart was left burning on a dirt road.
The Lake Havasu City Fire Department responded to the call around 8 a.m. Tuesday on a dirt path across from the city maintenance yard on London Bridge Road. The abandoned golf cart was burning about 75 feet from the roadway in the middle of the dirt path. The flames had consumed it so the VIN number and any other distinguishable details were unattainable.
The fire caught on some nearby brush, but the fire was put out in about 15 minutes, according to LHCFD.
The incident remains under investigation, but due to the circumstance, it is suspected to have been intentional.
