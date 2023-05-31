Many Lake Havasu City residents avoid the water during the busy Memorial Day weekend, leaving the Bridgewater Channel to the throngs of tourists. But just when Havasu beachgoers thought it was safe to go back in the water, state and local agencies are now investigating a possible alligator sighting.

The animal, which remains unidentified, was reportedly seen by a Lake Havasu City police officer on Monday, while on patrol at the location. The officer was able to photograph the animal at about 10:20 p.m. that evening, and police contacted the Arizona Department of Game and Fish for positive identification. The animal presented a long, dark shape along the surface of the water, and rumors have circulated online this week as to the possibility of an alligator in Lake Havasu. Lake Havasu City animal control officers are now working with AZGF officials to locate and possibly identify the creature.

