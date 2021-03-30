Lake Havasu City was battered by some of the strongest winds it has seen this month on Tuesday with gusts approaching 50 mph.
Chris Outler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas said Havasu saw consistent winds between 25 and 30 miles per hour throughout the day Tuesday with gusts between 40 and 50 mph. Outler said the largest gust at the Lake Havasu City Airport was measured at 48 mph at about 10:55 a.m. He said that was the largest gust measured at the airport so far this month.
“It is not unusual with the northwest winds to get kind of blustery, but this was definitely on the higher end of things,” Outler said.
With winds from the northwest, the north side of the island in Havasu was particularly windy on Tuesday. Gary Hibbard of Wausau, Wisconsin said he couldn’t remember seeing winds this powerful since he started coming to Havasu for the winter 13 years ago.
Although parks and beaches were sparsely populated in Havasu around noon, the high winds didn’t stop Hibbard or his dog Willow from enjoying the beach at Crazy Horse Campground. Hibbard said Willow didn’t seem to mind the winds while playing fetch on the beach, but she was skeptical of chasing her ball into the water with the waves crashing into shore.
The National Weather Service warned of dangerous boating conditions due to the winds on Tuesday causing waves 1 to 3 feet high, and Lake Havasu was nearly completely clear of boats throughout the day.
Even the Havasu Landing Resort & Casino ferry had to stay off the water due to the wind. Havasu Landing General Manager David Nye said early in the afternoon Tuesday that the ferry had been shut down all day because of the weather, though he hoped it would be back in service if things calmed down during the afternoon and evening.
Nye said Havasu Landing’s ferry has had a few wind-related interruptions so far in 2021 – more than they typically experience. He said the large boat can handle the task of crossing the lake even with waves a couple feet high. But maneuvering to its dock in Bridgewater Channel, or in the Marina at Havasu Landing, can be challenging in windy conditions.
“The vessel is more than suited for running the lake back and forth, but when we are starting to make approaches in the marinas Mother Nature and the wind have a tendency to take over,” he said.
Nye said winds from the northwest – like Havasu saw on Tuesday – are the most troublesome for the ferry. He said winds 21 mph or greater from that direction can start to cause challenges.
“We monitor it continuously to make sure that we operate safely and provide a safe guest experience,” he said.
Nye said the fastest way from Lake Havasu City to Havasu Landing when the ferry is closed is to cross the Colorado River on I-40, then take the Five-Mile Road exit after the check point and head south on California Highway 95 – a drive of about 75 minutes.
Outler said Tuesday’s storm was caused by a cold front that moved into the area overnight Monday, coupled with some winds coming down from the north.
“It is really a product of that front moving through, and the winds kind of lingering behind it as they funnel down the river,” he said.
Outler said things are expected to start settling down today. He said today’s forecast calls for gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour tapering off into the afternoon and evening. He said he expects conditions on the lake to be better as well, if still a little bit choppy.
Winds will continue to die down quickly from there, and temperatures are expected to climb back up later in the week.
“Over the weekend Havasu might be getting up close to triple digits,” Outler said. “We have 99 in the forecast on Saturday and Sunday.”
