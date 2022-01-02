The Mohave County Board of Supervisors will consider a plan to take a broad regional approach to boosting the local workforce during its meeting on Monday.
The Supervisors are scheduled to discuss plans by the Economic Development and Community Services departments to partner with a lot of local governments, educational institutions, employers, and organizations in the area. Together, they would apply for the Good Jobs Challenge grant created in July as part of the American Rescue Plan and administered by the Economic Development Administration. According to the EDA website, a total of $500 million will be distributed through the grant with each successful applicant receiving between $1 million and $25 million – no local match required.
In a memo to Board Chairman Ron Gould, Economic Development Director Tami Ursenbach and Community Services Director Michael Smith say their departments have already held several small meetings, and two large meetings, with employers and partners as they have prepared to apply for the grant.
The memo says the application will take a regional approach including the Hualapai and Kaibab Paiute tribes, Fredonia in Coconino County, La Paz County, Needles, California, Laughlin and Mesquite in Nevada, and part of Washington County, Utah.
“Mohave County is the applicant and the Economic Development and Community Services departments will be administering the grant if it is received,” Ursenbach told Today’s News-Herald. “We have partnerships with educational institutions, Chamber of Commerces, non-profit organizations, government agencies and employers.”
The memo notes that Mohave County has already created a partnership with Mohave Community College for an apprenticeship program. Other workforce training programs being considered include new certification programs, trainings at employer’s sites, and trainings specific to veterans and the needs of people in recovery.
“This is an employer-driving grant,” Ursenbach said. “The purpose of the grant is to find gaps or challenges employers have within the region with workforce issues and identify solutions and processes. It is important to find long-term solutions and create processes to have an ongoing pipeline of workforce including all ages of workforce – high schools, students and adults.”
The Economic Development and Community Services departments have already started conversations with several universities including Arizona State University, Utah Tech University (Dixie State), and Southern Utah University. The memo says the Mohave County departments are also hoping to speak with at least one university in Las Vegas, and with the State of Utah about its apprenticeship and online programs through Utah State University.
According to the EDA website, the goal of the Good Paying Jobs grant is to “get Americans back to work by building and strengthening systems and partnerships that bring together employers who have hiring needs with other key entities to train workers with in-demand skills that lead to good-paying jobs.” The EDA also encourages efforts to reach historically underserved populations and areas.
The memo from Ursenbach and Smith says if the grant is received, workforce training efforts would focus on healthcare, manufacturing and transportation, construction, and tourism/culinary.
During the meeting Monday, Supervisors will be asked to allow the Economic Development and Community Services departments to partner with MCC and ASU in writing, and to apply for the Good Jobs Challenge grant, to have the Board Chairman sign a letter of intent to apply for the grant, and to approve the use of county resources including cubical space, computers, internet use, and transportation to support new staff hired by the grant – if it is received.
Ursenbach said the county would need to hire at least a project manager, and possibly additional staff with the grant money, but that is still being determined.
The Good Jobs Challenge grant is expected to draw more than 900 applications and be very competitive. The memo states that the grant application will be reviewed by a recently retired Economic Development Administration professional and edited in a way that they believe will be viewed more favorably by the grant review committee.
“We hope we have a strong enough story and solution for the Economic Development Administration to consider and approve our grant application,” Ursenbach said.
The deadline to apply for the grant is Feb. 10.
