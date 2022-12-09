It’s too late for Thanksgiving and too early for Christmas, but this Friday was just right for hundreds of Lake Havasu City residents and visitors in search of a good meal and fine company.
The holiday-themed event offered a holiday feast for those in attendance, with turkey and ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing and dessert. Visits with Santa Claus, a photo booth and festive cheer accompanied the event, which has for 19 years represented a labor of affection for the Havasu community by the city as well as local sponsors.
