Lake Havasu City’s three highest-ranking employees received a vote of confidence from the City Council on Tuesday.
The council held an executive session on Tuesday to meet with City Manager Jess Knudson, City Attorney Kelly Garry, and City Magistrate Mitchell Kalauli and discuss their performance over the past year. Following the executive session, the council held a public hearing during its regular meeting and unanimously voted to give all three a “favorable evaluation.” The city manager, attorney, and magistrate are the only city employees who are directly employed by the City Council.
Generally the City Council negotiates a new contract with each employee after conducting the annual reviews, but last year the council negotiated two-year contracts with Knudson, Garry and Kalauli.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said the council is still contractually obligated to conduct annual evaluations, even though all three employees still have a year left on their current contract.
“They all received a favorable review, and we look forward to the year ahead,” Sheehy said.
