Arizona’s 2018 “Good Samaritan” law was a saving grace for one Lake Havasu City man who suffered an alleged drug overdose on Saturday.
Lake Havasu City first responders were called to an El Dorado Avenue address after receiving reports of a victim in the residence who was unconscious and not breathing. When police and fire officials arrived at the scene, the victim was in the company of 40-year-old Havasu resident Mark J. Tank.
According to the report, Tank said the victim had injected heroin before losing consciousness. Tank attempted to use Narcan, a drug used to treat victims of overdose, to aid the victim before asking his parents to call emergency dispatchers. Police say drug paraphernalia including syringes were visible inside the home while officers were present.
Officers noted that Tank was sweating profusely at the scene, his pupils shrunken to pinpoint-size. Officers also allegedly observed track-marks, as well as a fresh injection wound on Tank’s hand as he spoke with police.
According to the report, police records showed Tank to have a 2016 warrant for his arrest out of Lake Havasu City Municipal Court on charges of failure to comply with a court order. Although Tank was arrested at the scene under his warrant, he will not be charged for possession of drug paraphernalia under Arizona’s “Good Samaritan” law.
The law, described by Arizona Revised Statutes Title 32, Section 1471, protects anyone who gives care or requests care from paramedics in the event of an emergency. The Good Samaritan law was enacted as a measure to encourage those potentially guilty of drug possession to contact emergency dispatchers when an overdose occurs, without fear of criminal penalty.
“The 911-Good Samaritan Law was enacted to help save lives of individuals that are experiencing an overdose,” said Lake Havasu City Police Detective Chris Angus. “It encourages people to call for help when someone is battling substance abuse issues.”
According to Angus, officers have responded to similar incidents in recent history, in which the Good Samaritan Law has been applied.
“The law was enacted to help save the lives of individuals that are experiencing an overdose,” Angus said.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.