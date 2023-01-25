SARA Park Crack in the Rock Trail

A Montana woman who became lost while hiking Sunday at SARA Park was found thanks to a group of good Samaritans.

Four Lake Havasu City men, members of a church group from Calvary Baptist Church, had ventured out on the trailhead for an evening hike. The group, which included Mitch Tucker, Ryan Huizinga, Brandon Bowers and Steve Ade, set out at about 6 p.m., on a hike along the Picnic Table Mountain Trail to view the lights of the city. When they returned to the parking lot, they became aware that someone may be in trouble.

AZ Doc
John Henry Holliday

Special shout out the everybody - what a great deed by all

