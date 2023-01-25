A Montana woman who became lost while hiking Sunday at SARA Park was found thanks to a group of good Samaritans.
Four Lake Havasu City men, members of a church group from Calvary Baptist Church, had ventured out on the trailhead for an evening hike. The group, which included Mitch Tucker, Ryan Huizinga, Brandon Bowers and Steve Ade, set out at about 6 p.m., on a hike along the Picnic Table Mountain Trail to view the lights of the city. When they returned to the parking lot, they became aware that someone may be in trouble.
According to Ade, the group had seen people on the trail behind them, using their lights in the darkness in an apparent attempt to make contact. When the men returned down the mountain and back to the trailhead’s parking lot, they encountered relatives of a woman reportedly lost in the desert.
The woman was visiting family in Lake Havasu City for the week. She had gone on a hike earlier in the day on the Crack-in-the-Rock Trail, but she became separated from family on the way back.
The woman had been missing for several hours. And at about 8:30 p.m., members of Ade’s church group returned to the desert to join the search.
After more than two hours of searching washes and scrambling up rocky hillsides, the group made contact with the 62-year-old woman, who was found on a hill, shivering from the cold. Temperatures were dropping into the 30s and the wind had begun to pick up. The woman’s phone had long since died.
Tucker and Ade described their efforts to find the woman.
“We tried different places where people can usually become lost,” Tucker said. “We called out, but we didn’t hear (the victim). We probably looked for close to an hour before we could faintly hear her. We used her voice as a way to figure out where she was. She had water and food already, and we gave her a jacket to wear.”
The group called emergency dispatchers to alert them to the missing woman, and crews were sent out from the Lake Havasu City Fire Department and Mohave County Sheriff Search & Rescue.
“They were all out there,” Ade said. “Mitch, Ryan and Brandon found her, and police asked for their GPS coordinates. They wanted them to stay put, and they wanted to use a drone to find them.”
But according to Ade, nighttime temperatures were falling at that time Sunday evening and the group doubted that a drone would be able to find them in the darkness, almost a half-hour’s walk from the trailhead.
“We followed the lights, and ended up finding the fire department team that was out there,” Tucker said. “They took us out of the desert on their (off-highway vehicles).”
According to Lake Havasu City officials, all parties were transported to the park’s trailhead, with no injuries reported.
“I’m glad we were able to help,” Tucker said. “I talked with her when we found her. She’s from Montana … about 30 minutes from where I used to live. It was cool to get to connect with her, and help her out of the desert.”
(1) comment
Special shout out the everybody - what a great deed by all
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.