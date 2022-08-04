A Goodyear man was arrested by Lake Havasu City police for felony drug charges after finding the man passed out behind the wheel of a running car.
According to the police report on July 30 at 9:45 a.m., a Havasu officer went to Papoose Drive for a welfare check on a man in the driver’s seat of a truck with his head slouched on the wheel. Police say when they arrived they found a running Chevy Silverado in a dirt lot with Jeffery Bilbrey asleep behind the wheel. According to the report, it took multiple attempts to wake Bilbrey up.
The report says Bilbrey told police he had just gotten into town to visit a friend and he was tired after leaving his friend’s house so he pulled over. According to police, Bilbrey gave officers permission to search himself and his truck. A search of Bilbrey turned up two baggies with white pills and a search of his truck allegedly turned up a baggie and unmarked prescription pill bottle with white pills, the report says.
The report says Bilbrey was placed under arrest and transported to LHCPD jail where he completed field sobriety tests and consented to the drawing of his blood. According to police, Bilbrey told police he had taken one of the pills, which a friend gave him to help with his heroin addiction, before driving.
Bilbrey was booked for felony drug charges and aggravated DUI.
