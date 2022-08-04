 A Goodyear man was arrested by Lake Havasu City police for felony drug charges after finding the man passed out behind the wheel of a running car.

According to the police report on July 30 at 9:45 a.m., a Havasu officer went to Papoose Drive for a welfare check on a man in the driver’s seat of a truck with his head slouched on the wheel. Police say when they arrived they found a running Chevy Silverado in a dirt lot with Jeffery Bilbrey asleep behind the wheel. According to the report, it took multiple attempts to wake Bilbrey up.

