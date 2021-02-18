A Goodyear man was cited on charges of failure to remain at the scene of an accident earlier this month, after he allegedly crashed his off-highway recreational vehicle in the area of Bella Vista Drive.
A Lake Havasu City Parks employee contacted police after the vehicle, belonging to 36-year-old Daniel R. Baker, was found at the scene. According to police, the vehicle appeared to have slid on the roadway before striking a display sign. The collision caused the vehicle to overturn, police said, causing heavy damage to both the vehicle and the sign.
Officers were able to contact Baker by telephone after the accident. According to police, Baker said he got a ride from the scene. He indicated to police his desire to resolve damages incurred during the accident as civilly as possible.
Baker was cited on misdemeanor charges of failure to remain at the scene of an accident.
