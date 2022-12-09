Abe Hamadeh

Abe Hamadeh

PHOENIX — Republican Abe Hamadeh asked a judge Friday to declare him the winner in the race for attorney general despite the fact that the final official tally showed him losing to Democrat Kris Mayes by 511 votes.

Attorney Tim La Sota said that the general election was “afflicted with certain errors and inaccuracies’’ in how polling places were operated and how ballots were processed and tabulated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.