Drag show at London Bridge Resort

A drag show artist performs in front of an audience member during a show at London Bridge Resort earlier this month.

 Today’s News-Herald file

Drag artists who perform in front of children would be forced to register as sex offenders and face a minimum of 10 years in prison, under the latest measure Arizona Republican lawmakers have advanced in their vendetta against drag performers.

The proposed law would punish anyone who performs for or allows a minor to view an “adult-oriented performance,” or even enter a business in which one is occurring. Drag shows would be included in the definition of adult-oriented businesses, which has historically applied only to strip clubs and porn shops.

