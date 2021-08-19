A local group concerned about variety of issues surrounding alleged governmental overreach — both in regards to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and otherwise — has organized an event to bring together like-minded individuals to converse with an array of elected officials and candidates for public offices at the state, county and city level.
The Great American Patriots and the Havasu Patriots are hosting an event they have dubbed Calling All Patriots this Saturday. Event organizer Candie Carbone said she believes there are a lot of little groups out there that are thinking the same things, and this event will hopefully bring them all together. It will also give everyone a chance to speak with a host of leaders including the Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, District 5 State Senator Sonny Borrelli, Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy, multiple Mohave County Supervisors including District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould, and several candidates for state and city offices.
“I think it’s absolutely wonderful that these people are taking time out of their day to come and discuss what is going on in our country with our Constitutional rights, and what we are going to do to try to fix it,” Carbone said. “We are not endorsing anyone in this event, we are just providing a place for people to answer our questions and let people meet them.”
Although all of the elected officials speaking are registered Republicans, Carbone said the event is non-partisan.
“This is not a Republican, Democrat, Independent, or Martian event,” Carbone said. “This is an American event. There are people from every affiliation that are really pissed off about what is going on in our country right now.”
Carbone said she expects a wide range of topics to come up over the planned three-hour long event. In addition to covid related topics like mask mandates, vaccinations, and emergency declarations, Carbone said she expects there to be discussion about other current events such as censorship on social media, the ongoing Arizona Senate’s election audit, immigration, and more.
“There are all kind of different areas where they have been trampling on us, as far as our Constitutional rights go,” she said. “So our speakers are going to be talking about what we can do to protect ourselves.”
Carbone said the goal of the event is to have civil discussions with the various speakers. She said attendees will have the opportunity to write down any questions they have and place them in a box for a specific speaker to address.
“We will pick the questions. I don’t want any yelling out or screaming at the people who are up there talking,” Carbone said. “I want it to be an enjoyable event for everybody. It is just all these likeminded people coming together and figuring out what we can do as a community to protect ourselves.”
The event is scheduled to run from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, and will be held at the Lake Havasu City Aquatic Center in the Rods and Relic Hall – located at 100 Park Ave.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.