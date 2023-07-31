PHOENIX -- Republican leaders of the Arizona House and Senate have reached a deal with Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs to bring a proposal extending a half-cent Maricopa County transportation tax up for a vote when the Legislature returns on Monday.

But a large faction of GOP lawmakers known as the Arizona Freedom Caucus remain staunchly opposed to the plan to ask voters to extend the tax that has been in place for nearly 40 years. It has paid for a massive expansion of the metro region's freeway and roads system and helps fund public transit services, including the light rail.

Fred Bonner

Leave it to the republicans to screw up the one program that has been improving transportation for the last 20 years.

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

There were not enough details in the story for you to comment without looking like a fool. I think that the whole program should be about helping the most possible motorists, not Desert Sky Pavilion and the Indian casino. The issue regarding homes and apartment rental taxes should be addressed in their bill.

