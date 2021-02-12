The Arizona GOP has lost more than 10,000 registered Republicans since the rioting engulfed the U.S. Capitol Building last month. And even Mohave County – long seen as a bastion for the state’s GOP – may not be immune.
According to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, 10,174 registered Republicans either canceled their registration status or switched political affiliations since Jan. 6. Mohave County Recorder Kristi Blair says her office has received at least one or two phone calls per week from local Republicans who wish to do the same.
“The day after the riots, we started getting calls from people who wanted to cancel their registrations or switch to independent,” Blair said on Friday. “I don’t know if we’re going to see a significant amount yet.”
Blair says that unlike Pima and Maricopa Counties, Mohave County officials measure voter registration statistics on a quarterly basis. Interestingly, numbers taken on Oct. 15 and Jan. 2 showed an opposite trend in Mohave County voter registration to what is now being reported by the Arizona Secretary of State.
Four days before the Capitol riot, there were 79,079 registered Republicans in Mohave County, according to the recorder’s office – almost 2,000 more Republicans than in October. By contrast, Mohave County had 25,043 registered Democrats on Jan. 2 – an increase of 29 Democrats since October. Only about 400 more residents registered as Independent/Other during that span.
County records show that in Lake Havasu City, there were about 20 fewer Democrats as of Jan. 2 than there were in mid-October. Havasu saw more than 350 new registered Republicans during that same timeframe.
Blair says that those numbers may change when Mohave County’s next voter registration statistics are released in April.
“I don’t know if there have been a significant amount of people who have wanted to change to independent or cancel their voter registration,” Blair said. “We’re not being flooded with calls. But it will be interesting to see how things change after the next report is released.”
According to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, the majority of state Republicans now withdrawn from the party did not choose a new party affiliation. According to a Feb. 2 report by Copper Courier reporter Bree Burkitt, 1,374 former Republicans switched to the Democratic Party, while 1,108 former Republicans changed their registrations to “Independent.”
Despite the departure of registered voters from the GOP, the Republican Party more registered voters in Arizona than Democrats as of earlier this month. According to the Arizona Secretary of State, there are 1.5 million registered Republicans statewide, and 1.37 million registered Democrats. More than 1.36 million voters throughout Arizona are registered as Independent, or otherwise registered with political parties not recognized by the state.
