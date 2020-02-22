Election season is starting to hit its stride and prominent Arizona Republicans are expecting a fight.
Lake Havasu City was packed full of politicians Saturday evening as local, state and national elected officials were on hand to talk to a full house of Lake Havasu City Republican’s at their annual Lincoln Day Dinner at Shugrue’s. U.S. Congressman Andy Biggs was the keynote speaker at the dinner, while Congressman Paul Gosar, Sen. Martha McSally, and GOP Chair Kelly Ward also spoke at the event.
Throughout the night, each of the speakers talked about the need for Republicans to stick together in the upcoming election, and the importance of voting for the GOP in every race down the ticket.
Gosar described the upcoming election as a “war.”
“When you have a war like we have, we have to take care of home first,” he said.
He encouraged the Lake Havasu City Republicans to do all that they can to not only reelect Donald Trump as President, but to help keep the U.S. Senate in Republican hands and to turn the House of Representatives red. He challenged the GOP to gain a supermajority in both chambers of the Arizona State Legislature, and to support Republicans in every local election from the county to the school board.
“Once the primary is over, it is R down the row,” Gosar urged.
McSally and Biggs spoke glowingly of their recent rally with Trump, and shared stories about their interactions with him in Washington D.C.
McSally also took aim at her likely Democratic opponent in the Senate race, Mark Kelly. McSally said Kelly is raising lots of money from out-of-state interests and accusing him of being a “Bernie Bro,” a term for supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
She said it is important to keep the Senate in Republican hands to allow Trump to continue appointing Republican judges at a record pace.
Biggs warned that if the GOP cannot retake the House of Representatives in 2020, the Democratic Party will likely impeach Trump again.
Framing the election as a battle between socialism and freedom, Biggs urged those gathered to protect and preserve the nation.
In addition to the speakers, Republican Senate Candidate Daniel McCarthy, Congressional candidate Ann Marie Ward, State Senator Sonny Borrelli, State Representative Leo Biasiucci, and a host of local elected officials were in attendance.
