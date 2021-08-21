Several hundred people gathered in the Relics & Rods Hall Saturday with politics and the pandemic taking center stage.
The event dubbed “Calling All Patriots” featured Arizona and Mohave County Republicans speaking about several topics surrounding the state and county, most notably about the 2020 Election Audit and the covid-19 pandemic. It wasn’t clear how many people attended, but officials continued to add chairs for the growing crowd throughout the event.
The event was hosted by the Great American Patriots and the Havasu Patriots. The event was organized due to their concern of a variety of issues surrounding alleged governmental overreach related to the election audit in Maricopa County and the ongoing pandemic – which was referred to as a “plandemic,” “scamdemic,” “dumb panic” several times by speakers throughout the afternoon.
Among Saturday’s 12 speakers were Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward, District 5 State Senator Sonny Borrelli, Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy, Mohave County District 5 Supervisor Ron Gould and Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster. Attendees were given the chance to ask each speaker questions regarding their concerns on a variety of issues.
Ward was the first speaker of the event and discussed the direction of the party, her stance against masks and went on about the audit, which she described as “America’s audit.” She received a standing ovation after finishing her speech.
“This is not a Republican versus Democrat battle anymore,” Ward told a packed audience inside the Aquatic Center. “This is a battle between good and evil. It’s a battle for freedom.”
“Everybody in this room has the power to make the change that we want to see happen. Again, I’m never going to leave you, I’ll be right here. I’m going to be fighting beside you and I look forward to making America great again…again.”
Sheehy was the second to last speaker of the afternoon and was more focused on city issues, compared to what other speakers were addressing. Attendees asked Sheehy about the possibility of Havasu getting a Costco or a Traders Joe’s, the prospect of adding more internet and broadband services, and concerns about litter throughout the city.
Sheehy told the attendees that he welcomes businesses to come to Havasu, but the county’s population could be a factor in the city getting a Costco.
“We certainly would like to have it,” Sheehy said about Costco. “We would support it and encourage you to come, but there needs to be a lot more of a population threshold. Usually, the number is about 250,000 in a regional area, but even Mohave County, in its entirety, even with the last census, we’re only about 215,000.”
The mayor also addressed concerns about housing for local residents and mentioned that short term rentals is a huge challenge when it comes to people looking for a place long term.
“We don’t have houses for our citizens that live here today,” Sheehy told locals at the event. “These are the people that are providing services to all of our citizens, our servers, our bartenders, our nurses, our police officers, our teachers. We don’t have housing for those folks and we’re working at the city level to get more housing.
“We want to give a variety of housing options so our citizens have a choice between apartment houses, town homes, single-family homes, all of those options so that we have more inventory for those people.”
Borelli was the last speaker of the event and mainly discussed the audit, criticized Maricopa County officials and advocated for election paper ballots for the state moving forward.
“We’re in a battle for this state,” Borelli told the crowd. “We’re in a battle for this country.”
Other speakers included Mohave County District 2 Supervisor Hildy Anguis, District 1 Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, Mohave County Republican Central Committee Chair Jeanne Kentch, Bill Mitchell of Great American Patriots and Havasu Patriots, House of Representatives District 5 candidate John Gillette, Lake Havasu City Council candidate David Diaz and Arizona gubernatorial candidate Bryan Masche.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.