Arizona Senate Republicans are accusing the University of Arizona school of nursing of “stealing the innocence of young children” by instructing doctoral candidates on how to discuss gender identity issues with patients.

In a Friday morning statement, the Republicans accused the school of “catering to a radical left agenda” after learning that students at the school were advised to begin asking children as young as 3 years old if they felt like they were a girl or a boy inside during annual wellness check ups.

Fred Bonner

Love the continued ignorance of the trumpers and the complete lack of empathy for any mental issues, some starting at a very young age. To them science and medicine are interpreted based on the politics of the day and if it fits into the narrative of their party. Flat earthers.

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

"If we can effectively kill the national pride and patriotism of just one generation, we will have won that country. Therefore, there must be continued propaganda abroad to undermine the loyalty of citizens in general, and teenagers in particular. By making drugs of various kinds readily available, by creating the necessary attitude of chaos, idleness and worthlessness, and by preparing him psychologically and politically, we can succeed." (Vladimir Lenin) was the founder and leader of the Bolsheviks, which led the October Revolution that established the world's first socialist state. The Soviet Union.

BW64
Rob Ryder

Liberal B.S.

Your Welcome

There’s only 2 genders Marylou. You’re born either male or female, that’s it!

Marylou Jones

I D I O T S!

Sharkey377
DAVID W. EATON

"Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted." (Vladimir Lenin) Founder of the Soviet Union.

“Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.” (Today’s News Herald)

NYPD USMC
NYPD USMC

“Welcome to the discussion.

PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.”

