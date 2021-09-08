GOLDEN VALLEY – U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar DDS (R-Prescott) addressed his side of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, as well as Ashli Babbitt and defunding the Capitol Police, on Sept. 4 at Great American Pizza and Subs in Golden Valley.
Gosar, a loud supporter of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by Capitol Police, claims her death was murder. In the past, Gosar has labeled her death an “execution.” Gosar wore a red bracelet that said “@ForAshli” at the event.
“You were told that there were six individuals killed in January. That is an outright lie,” Gosar said. “There was one killed; her name was Ashli Babbitt.”
Although Gosar claimed to be friends with many Capitol Police officers, Gosar voted against a bill to award Jan. 6 police officers a congressional gold medal.
He also proposed to defund the Capitol Police through an amendment to HR 4346 until security footage of the Capitol from Jan.1-6 is released.
“And the first thing that we’re going to do is remove the funding,” Gosar said about Capitol Police.
Gosar said that Capitol Police were not equipped to handle and were unprepared for the events that took place Jan. 6, including not having access to certain gear.
“You can’t make this stuff up,” Gosar said about the unpreparedness of Capitol Police.
The congressman also shared that people were in prison due to their role in the riot. He described the individuals as “patriotic” and said they sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” every day at 9 p.m.
“They have not lost faith; we better not lose faith,” Gosar said.
Gosar made it clear he is not afraid to talk about Jan. 6 and the events that continue to unfold. He is also open to talking about his actions that day, such as being a speaker at the “Stop the Steal” rally.
“I don’t run from Jan. 6, I run to it,” Gosar said.
Questions about the Maricopa County audit and the timeline of findings were asked, to which he responded the findings will be shared in two weeks.
Gosar continued to claim there was fraud in the 2020 election, despite there being no evidence of fraud after multiple lawsuits and recounts.
For future elections, Gosar said he does not want to have federal interference in state election security and that it’s crucial to get elections fixed by 2022.
Gosar also addressed energy and his disapproval of President Biden’s executive order making half of all new vehicles sold electric by 2030.
“Where do you get your electricity? Does it grow on trees? No, it doesn’t,” Gosar said.
According to OpenSecrets, Gosar has received almost $50,000 from energy and natural resources PACs, over $20,000 from mining and $16,500 from electric utilities.
Along with energy, water was also discussed. When asked if money from the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Bill would be allocated towards Arizona, Gosar said that “Arizona is on its own” when it comes to water and that they have not put enough money into the bill for Arizona.
“There’s something being said about doing it ourselves,” Gosar said.
However, $3.2 billion is set for water maintenance infrastructure in the west, and the legislation would “fully fund” more than 150 water projects in Arizona, the Arizona Republic reported. It also includes $250 million to fully fund the Lower Basin Drought Contingency Plan, “the blueprint for shortage sharing built around water levels” at Lake Mead, which has reached record lows after decades of drought.
Gosar said that moving forward, Mohave County must realize the power the people have.
“There’s more power than you think you have. Use it wisely,” Gosar advised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.