Congressman Paul Gosar appeared to get the nod from voters Tuesday, with 58 percent of the votes to challenger Anne Marie Ward’s 41 percent.
He’ll go on to face Democrat Delina DiSanto in the general election, who had 69 percent of the votes in the Democratic primary over Stuart Starkey’s 28 percent.
Rep. Paul Gosar took an early lead on the Republican Congressional race for District 4, with 62.5 percent of votes by 10 p.m. He posted an Ice Cube quote on Twitter, writing, “’When truth comes around, all the lies have to run and hide.’” He thanked Arizonans, and posted the early results against his opponent, Anne Marie Ward.
Ward took to Twitter as well to take everyone who showed up to her town halls, put up signs, made phone calls, donated, voted, and “believed in a cause that is bigger than us all — We the People.”
“Losses hurt,” she continued. “But the cause calls us to fight on. I can’t express my gratitude for the relationships I have made and the team of tens of thousands of supporters we all built. You are my inspiration... If you felt a spark you’ve never felt before in this journey, know that so did I. And I promise to not let that spark die.”
Gosar took to Twitter throughout the day to share photos of and thank Republican voters canvassing neighborhoods and encouraging residents to get out and vote.
DiSanto also posted on Facebook Tuesday around 5 p.m. to thank all those who voted early and for those voting throughout the day, adding that her team was excited to see the results come in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.