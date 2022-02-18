A Kingman-based political action committee could team up with Congressman Paul Gosar in a bipartisan effort to address veteran homelessness in the La Paz County area.
Real Change PAC, which is led by prominent Mohave County Democrat and former Arizona senate candidate J’aime Morgaine, announced the bipartisan effort on Thursday. The PAC received a commitment from Gosar to help create viable solutions for the problem of homeless veterans in La Paz County, Morgaine said this week.
“What I love most about this is the opportunity that Rep. Gosar and I now have to show the rest of Arizona what local bipartisan partnering looks like,” Morgaine said in a statement to Today’s News-Herald. “I think the history that Gosar and I have makes this even more relevant, and makes it a more powerful statement as to how important it is to step over partisan rhetoric and work on the issues.”
Morgaine created Real Change PAC last year, under a letter of intent to the Arizona Secretary of State, to encourage local politicians to focus on issues in Western Arizona that extend beyond party lines. Specific issues to be addressed by the PAC include water sustainability, public school funding, affordable healthcare, civil liberties and veteran care. In 2021, Morgaine referred to the organization as an “issues-focused” political action committee, rather than a partisan one.
According to Morgaine, the largest hurdle faced by those seeking to help the area’s homeless may be a possibly mistaken belief that the homeless don’t want help at all.
“There’s the belief that they ‘choose’ to live in the cactus and sand,” Morgaine said in a press release this week. “It’s not a choice when these veterans are living with undiagnosed and untreated PTSD in an environment with zero resources. And it is unacceptable these veterans are falling through the cracks.”
But Morgaine says that efforts to aid La Paz County’s homeless community four years ago were rebuffed by officials and residents who believed her motives to be political. This time, she is seeking a bipartisan, or non-partisan effort to aid the area’s homeless veterans.
“The first thing is to start knocking on all the doors again,” Morgaine said. “Only this time, instead of being blown off because I’m a Democrat, I will be able to leverage those meetings because of Gosar’s support and involvement. It seems odd to say ‘Gosar’s got my back’, but on this issue I feel like he does. When I meet with the congressman, I will have a much more comprehensive list of community partnerships that are coming to the table with Real Change PAC.”
Real Change PAC’s announcement followed a request by Morgaine at a Gosar appearance in Quartzsite on Wednesday. During that conference, Gosar directed Morgaine to coordinate a meeting with him through Gosar’s public relations chief, Penny Pew.
Gosar issued a statement on the possible collaboration Friday afternoon.
“I remain deeply concerned with the often-hidden crisis of veterans experiencing homelessness, and will work with any and all local officials to shine a spotlight on this hardship, and find solutions to help the guardians of our democracy,” Gosar said.
