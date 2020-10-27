President Donald Trump will certainly be the headliner at the campaign event in Bullhead City today but he won’t be the only person on stage.
Although details about who will be sharing the stage with the President are sparse, a couple of prominent politicians say they will also be in Bullhead City today. Rep. Paul Gosar and Sen. Martha McSally’s offices both confirmed that they will be attending today’s rally at the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport. A representative from Gosar’s office said the District 4 Congressman will have a couple minutes to speak, but they hadn’t seen a full list of speakers as of Tuesday morning.
Zachery Henry, Communication’s Director for Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward, said on Tuesday that he hadn’t heard definitively if Ward would be speaking at the event.
The Trump campaign did not respond to questions about speakers and the schedule on Monday or Tuesday.
According to a press release from the Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport, Trump is expected to speak for about an hour starting at noon. The gates will open at 9 a.m. Trump is scheduled to be in Goodyear for another rally today starting at 2:30 p.m.
(3) comments
Hey big blob Trump will win!
Who is "big blob?" And I hate to tell Typhoid Donnis, the super-spreader of the trump virus that has so far killed ore than a quarter-of-a-million Americans is done. Just stick a fork in him.
His coming to the third-world s-hole known as Bullhead City is proof of his desperation.
WOW! And thought Loserpalozza in Golden Valley was funny. What a chance for some major gene-pool-cleansing over the next couple of weeks.
