Paul Gosar

A Bullhead City office space considered last month by U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar will go unused after the congressman reportedly decided against pursuing a lease with Mohave County.

“We reached out to Congressman Gosar, and we were informed that the congressman is no longer pursuing this lease,” Mohave County Manager Sam Elters said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “They have pulled it from the House council consideration, and we believe that it’s a moot point.”

