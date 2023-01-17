A Bullhead City office space considered last month by U.S. Congressman Paul Gosar will go unused after the congressman reportedly decided against pursuing a lease with Mohave County.
“We reached out to Congressman Gosar, and we were informed that the congressman is no longer pursuing this lease,” Mohave County Manager Sam Elters said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. “They have pulled it from the House council consideration, and we believe that it’s a moot point.”
The office space was offered last year in Mohave County’s Second District, as the congressman sought accommodations for a location that would serve veteran and other constituent needs in Mohave County. That space, located at the Mohave County Administrative Complex in Bullhead City, was initially offered to Gosar under a $375 per month lease, which would include high speed internet, telephone service and janitorial service provided by the county; with an extra $11.53 per-month charge for electricity at the location.”
A decision on whether to offer that lease was tabled in December as county legal officials indicated that such a lease could only be offered to a government entity, rather than a private individual, without a bid for that space. County officials sought to redraft the lease agreement earlier this month, such that the contract would be filed through the 118th Congress for Arizona’s Ninth District congressional representative.
The lease was scheduled for possible approval at Tuesday’s meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. The board took no action on that issue.
