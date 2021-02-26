The future of uranium mining in Mohave County looks like it will be tied to the fate of Northern Arizona as a whole. An amendment introduced by Congressman Paul Gosar (R- Arizona District 4) attempting to exempt his district from a proposal to permanently ban uranium mining near the Grand Canyon was voted down on Friday.
Gosar, who has been a vocal proponent of allowing uranium mining in Arizona, attempted to exclude Arizona Congressional District 4 from a bill that would make permanent a temporary moratorium on uranium mining on a million acres of land surrounding the Grand Canyon. The moratorium was originally put in place in 2012 for 20 years by then-Secretary of the Interior Ken Salazar. But the Grand Canyon Protection Act introduced into the U.S. House of Representatives on Feb. 16 as part of the Colorado Wilderness Act (H.R. 803) would make the moratorium permanent.
The bill is similar to the Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act proposed in 2019. That bill was passed in the House of Representatives but was not voted on in the Senate.
“The falsely-named legislation has absolutely nothing to do with protecting the Grand Canyon,” Gosar said in a press release on Friday. “Instead, it is an open attack on Northern Arizona mining and the hard-working people of my district.”
In an OP ED published in the Kingman Daily Miner, Gosar said that approximately 1/3rd of the one million acres in the proposed mining withdrawal are in District 4, as are a majority of the active and historic mining claims.
He claims that the bills would cost Northern Arizona an estimated 2,000 to 4,000 jobs and $29 billion in economic activity. Furthermore, Gosar touts uranium as a valuable source of carbon-free renewable energy as well as its applications for national defense and in medicine. In the press release on Friday he argued that allowing uranium mining in Northern Arizona would help increase the domestic supply and reduce reliance on foreign supplies, which he said account for 97% of the uranium used in the United States.
Gosar’s aide, Jessica Lycos, said the congressman proposed an amendment that would have removed land within District 4 from the withdrawal but the amendment was defeated in a vote on Friday. Lycos said the congressman knew that the amendment was a long shot.
But Gosar’s amendment caught the eye of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors. The Supervisors have vocally supported uranium mining in Arizona in recent years passing a resolution opposing the Grand Canyon Centennial Protection Act in 2019, sending a letter of support for an investigation into the benefits of uranium mining for national security in 2018, and submitting a letter of support for uranium mining in the Arizona Strip in 2017.
The supervisors were informed of Gosar’s amendment on Wednesday and Chairman Buster Johnson penned a letter of support to Gosar and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. The letter is included on the Board of Supervisors agenda for its meeting on Monday. According to the meeting documents, Johnson penned the letter himself because he didn’t have enough time to call a special meeting to approve the letter prior to the amendment being introduced. Johnson is asking the Board to ratify the letter.
Johnson and Mohave County Public Information Officer Roger Galloway did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.
In the letter, Johnson argues that the Grand Canyon Protection Act would have a “grave effect” on Mohave County as well as neighboring counties in Utah.
“Without this amendment, the financial stability of our economy in Mohave County would drastically suffer,” Johnson wrote in the letter.
The letter also argues that uranium mining was done safely in Arizona from the early 1980s until 1993, and that mining for uranium would not endanger groundwater supplies cited as a major reason for the withdrawal.
“The strict federal and state environmental laws already on the books will protect the public from environmental damage to the Grand Canyon watershed,” Johnson wrote.
