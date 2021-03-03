A new piece of federal legislation has been introduced which would allow La Paz County to purchase more land held by the Bureau of Land Management for solar power developments.
The La Paz County Land Solar Development and Job Creation Act of 2021was introduced Congressman Paul Gosar and U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema on Tuesday.
If passed, the act would allow the county to purchase up to 4,800 more acres to the 5,900 acres conveyed to the county by the BLM in the La Paz County Land Conveyance Act of 2019.
This is a bipartisan effort, as Gosar is a Republican and Sinema is a Democrat. Co-sponsors in the House of Representatives Dist. 5 Rep. Andy Biggs, Dist. 6 Rep. David Schweikert and Dist. 8 Rep. Debbie Lasko.
The location of the properties is in eastern La Paz County and will be adjacent to the proposed Ten West Transmission Line. La Paz County District 3 Supervisor Holly Irwin noted in November 2020 this will allow power generated at the solar plants to be sent directly to metro Phoenix and southern California.
Gosar said the legislation will help continue the goals of Arizona’s Congressional Delegation to create jobs, advance technology, and ensure that Arizonans have more affordable energy.
“I am proud to join my colleagues from Arizona introducing the La Paz County Land Solar Development and Job Creation Act of 2021,” he said in a prepared statement. “This critical legislation will continue our goal of or creating and expanding the job and energy hub in La Paz County that began with the land conveyance in 2019.”
La Paz County District 2 Supervisor Duce Minor thanked Gosar, and said the Board of Supervisors appreciates his efforts and those of the other Arizona members of Congress. He said the new property will help the county build even more than what is planned for the land they have already acquired form the BLM. He said the location is perfect as it is close to the Ten West Link line.
“La Paz County is home to the world’s best solar resources,” he said.
The bill comes on the heels of the La Paz County Land Conveyance Act, which was passed in 2019 as part of the John D. Dingell Jr. Conservation, Recreation and Management Act. It was signed by President Donald Trump on March 12, 2019.
The land conveyance was in the works for many years. Much of the work was done by former La Paz County District 1 Supervisor D.L. Wilson. He worked with Arizona’s Congressional delegation to get the conveyance passed, and even went to Washington to testify before Congress and urge them to approve the conveyance.
The conveyance was made with the approval and support of the Colorado River Indian Tribes.
On May 22, 2020, in a ceremony held in Prescott, Ariz., Interior Secretary David L. Bernhardt signed over 5,900 acres of land in eastern La Paz County that had been held by the BLM to the county.
In March 2020, La Paz County signed an agreement with 174 Power Global, a South Korean company, to build a solar energy facility on 4,000 acres. At 850 megawatts, it will be the largest solar project in the nation. It’s estimated 800 to 1,000 construction jobs will be created, with the facility producing enough power for 300,000 homes.
The county is also looking to purchase state land in the same general area. In November, the Supervisors approved Major Comprehensive Plan Adjustment, a Conditional Use Permit, and a rezoning from Rural Agriculture-40 acres (RA-40) to Public Utility (PU) on property held by the Arizona State Land Department. These steps were needed before the state would sell land to private users.
The property is the planned site for a solar project from Eolus North America, Inc. When completed, it will generate up to 200 megawatts of electricity.
