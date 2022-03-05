Randy Kutz is worried about the path this country is currently on as well as the potential leadership of his newly drawn congressional district, which is why he decided to try and do something about it.
Kutz, born in Chicago and a resident of Waddell, a community in Maricopa County, for more than three decades, says he’s a constitutional conservative. In January, he announced his intention to run for congress in the newly created Congressional District 9.
Kutz is jumping into a competitive primary where he will face off against incumbent Paul Gosar, who Kutz says is an embodiment of what is currently wrong with the political system.
Mr. Kutz goes to Washington
When Kutz was 17 year olds he lived in a third story apartment with four siblings and his single mother. Kutz says that with little prospects after high school he made the decision (with his mother’s permission) to sign up for the Marine Corps his junior year. When Kutz got out of the military in the 1980s he went on to work in the aviation private sector.
Kutz says despite his military service he wasn’t initially interested in politics. It was his wife, Cathi, who had the interest and had worked at the State Capital as a page when she was younger.
It was through his wife that Kutz got involved with Trent Franks, a former Arizona and U.S representative. Kutz said he initially helped Representative Franks with military affairs but went on to be Frank’s Chief of Staff.
Kutz says he remembers being present in Washington D.C. for what he thought at the time was one of the more contentious moments in Capitol Hill history, the final vote on the Affordable Health Care aka Obamacare.
“What ensued after that vote and even leading up to it, was a lot of tough times for the political world,” Kutz said. “And I didn’t think it could get any worse.”
But it did get worse. Now Kutz says this form of polarizing politics has invaded every aspect of daily life.
“You can’t have any engagement with people if they have a different perspective and it has gotten so bad,” Kutz said. “We are a political charge, politically infused people and it is what defines our relationship with one another even in families and the workplace and I just don’t think it needs to be that way.”
Kutz says that his opponent Gosar has contributed to this polarizing atmosphere and has started to play for a national audience instead of working for his constituents.
In the past months Gosar has made national headlines for posting an anime video to social media depicting him killing New York congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and for participating in the America First Political Action Committee’s annual conference, organized by Nick Fuentes who has been labeled by the justice department as a white supremacist.
Kutz says that Gosar has lost his way.
“The irony is that I am probably as conservative as he is on most issues,” Kutz said. “But how he conducts himself is only contributing to the scorched earth, doubling down on politics as usual and I think it is destroying our country.”
What Kutz wants to do
Kutz says that one of the things he wants to change on the Hill is the passing of 1,000 page bills that he guarantees no one fully reads.
A recent example of this macro legislation, Kutz says, is the bill that extends health insurance for soldiers who had been exposed to toxic fumes from burn pits in Iraq. Kutz says that no Republicans in the Arizona delegation voted for the bill which he could understand because of all the pork and overspending attached to this important issue.
“That is just an example of how we are doing macro-legislation and not micro-legislation,” Kutz said. “(Burn Pits) are a really important issue…so I really want to champion focusing on the micros that really address a need that both parties can get around.”
Kutz says that congressional district nine has a large population of veterans but it has been over 20 years since a congressional member leading this part of the state was a veteran. Kutz says he wants to use his experience to help out that population.
“There is also an element of understanding the plight of veterans and so I really want to focus on veteran issues,” Kutz said.
Another major issue to the district, Kutz says, is water. Facing an ongoing drought, Kutz says he wants to make sure local governments have every chance to figure out the best solution for themselves without the federal government getting involved.
“I just want to make sure that time is allowed and space is allowed to make sure the local community resolves this,” Kutz said. “It is their self-interest to work this out because if they don’t the Department of Interior will work it out and they won’t like that.”
With Yuma being a part of district 9 Kutz says he is also focused on border security. Kutz says he is for finishing the wall but he also knows there are reasons for allowing some immigration.
“Create that environment that allows temporary guest worker visas for those who want to come and work,” Kutz said. “The farmers know they need the seasonal migrant worker and we shouldn’t lump those two together, the ones who cross illegally and those who cross legally.”
Still a country is nothing without a secure border, Kutz says.
Finally Kutz says he also wants to attract business to the district that actually brings jobs to the communities they are in.
