U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) speaks during the Turning Point Action event at the Arizona Federal Theatre in Phoenix on July 24, 2021.

Running unopposed for his sixth term in congress this election, Representative Paul Gosar is focusing on a loftier goal — peace in Europe.

In an Oct. 27 press release from the congressman’s office, Gosar announced that he had invited Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to Phoenix to take part in peace talks.

Mohave Crone

Paul Gosar’s thoughts on the Russia/Ukraine war: “Ukraine is not our ally. Russia is not our enemy. We need to address our crippling debt, inflation and immigration problems. None of this is Putin's fault.” Sounds like Gosar is rooting for Putin so he probably won’t be a candidate for brokering a peace deal between the two countries anytime soon. Paul’s past anti-Semitic and racist comments and that time he was a keynote speaker at a White Nationalist Rally might disqualify him as well. Oh, I almost forgot, his involvement in the January 6th coup is a definite disqualifier.

