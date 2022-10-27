Running unopposed for his sixth term in congress this election, Representative Paul Gosar is focusing on a loftier goal — peace in Europe.
In an Oct. 27 press release from the congressman’s office, Gosar announced that he had invited Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to Phoenix to take part in peace talks.
“The world has seen enough death and destruction between Russia and Ukraine,” Gosar said. “The Western countries appear cavalier to using Ukrainians as cannon fodder and disinterested in de-escalation… I‘m compelled to invite Presidents Putin and Zelensky to Arizona to begin conversations to deescalate nuclear tensions, terminate the war and end the unfortunate death and destruction plaguing both countries.”
If the two world leaders take Gosar up on his offer to come to the Grand Canyon State, this wouldn’t be the first time the two countries have engaged in peace talks since the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine. Officials from both governments met five times over the period of Feb. 28 to March 21 but no breakthroughs were reached.
Gosar’s peace negotiation invitation comes at a time when concern for the Ukraine-Russian conflict appears to be waning.
According to a September 22 article from Pew Research Center the percent of U.S adults extremely or very concerned about Ukrainian defeat dropped from 55 percent in May to 38 percent. 20 percent of U.S adults say America is providing too much support to Ukraine, according to Pew Research Center, up from seven percent who thought the U.S was doing too much in March.
Since the start of the conflict earlier this year, the United States has given tens of billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine. Gosar has voted against sending aid, saying its counter to peace.
Earlier this week, Progressive House Democrats sent (then unsent) a letter urging President Biden to engage in diplomatic talks with Russia for a Ukraine cease-fire. However, Biden and the other world leaders in G7 released a statement stating their support for Zelensky’s version of a “just peace.”
“This should include the following elements: respecting the UN Charter’s protection of territorial integrity and sovereignty; safeguarding Ukraine’s ability to defend itself in the future; ensuring Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction, including exploring avenues to do so with funds from Russia; pursuing accountability for Russian crimes committed during the war,” the statement read.
Gosar’s invitation was delivered to Russian and Ukraine Embassies in Washington D.C but it still remains to be seen if Putin and Zelensky will be joining Arizona’s snowbird population this winter.
(1) comment
Paul Gosar’s thoughts on the Russia/Ukraine war: “Ukraine is not our ally. Russia is not our enemy. We need to address our crippling debt, inflation and immigration problems. None of this is Putin's fault.” Sounds like Gosar is rooting for Putin so he probably won’t be a candidate for brokering a peace deal between the two countries anytime soon. Paul’s past anti-Semitic and racist comments and that time he was a keynote speaker at a White Nationalist Rally might disqualify him as well. Oh, I almost forgot, his involvement in the January 6th coup is a definite disqualifier.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.