Trump uses State of Union to campaign; Pelosi rips up speech

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., tears her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Vice President Mike Pence is at left.

 Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

At the conclusion of President Donald Trump's State of the Union Address on Tuesday night, Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood up and tore her signed copy of his speech in half. Now, Rep. Paul Gosar wants her to face consequences.

On Wednesday, Gosar announced his plan to introduce a resolution to censure and condemn Pelosi "in response to her classless outburst," he wrote on Twitter.

"In a new low, she violated the Code of Official Conduct requiring members 'behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House,'" he wrote.

Many echoed his thoughts this week, adding that the act was a destruction of official government documents. Videos of her ripping the speech quickly went viral online and became a main talking point about the Address.

