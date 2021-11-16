Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould was elected this week as chairman of the county’s governing board.
Gould, who has served as a Lake Havasu City councilman and a member of the Arizona senate, has represented the county’s third supervisory district since 2018.
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter was on Monday elected to serve as Gould’s vice-chairman. Lingenfelter was elected to his first term on the board in 2020, after previously serving as vice-mayor of the city of Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.