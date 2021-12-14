Mohave County residents in the area of North Lake Havasu City and Mohave Valley could see a slight windfall, as District 5 County Supervisor Ron Gould seeks to issue checks to every resident of his district.
Officials announced earlier this year that Mohave County would receive $41.5 million under the 2021 American Rescue Plan Act. The county’s governing board voted in April to divide the funding among the county’s five supervisory districts, and that money has been put to use by members of the board under a slew of new projects. But while other supervisors have used the federal funding to start or complete ongoing projects in their districts, Gould planned to issue his share of that funding in the form of stimulus checks to residents of his district.
“We’ve just about got the bugs worked out,” Gould said on Tuesday. “We’ll probably bring it up after the new year.”
According to Gould, those “bugs” included the need for a verification process for his residents, and determining who would cut the check - ultimately, that will be a task assigned to the Mohave County Procurement Department, Gould said.
“It’s going to be about $165 per person,” Gould said. “It will come in two batches - if there are people who miss out on the first batch, they’ll get it in the second go-round next year. Checks will also be issued to children, through their parents … the families with children could use the money more than people without.”
According to Gould, it’s a matter of returning the money to what he believes are its rightful owners.
“It belongs to the taxpayers,” Gould said. “I’m just giving them back their money. We’ll bring it up before the board, probably on the first or second agenda in January. Then we’ll get notices sent out in the mail to the people of my district.”
Thank you Ron Gould and President Trump for your vision.
