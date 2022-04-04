A possible lawsuit to limit the use of electronic voting machines in Arizona could receive support from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors this month. But according to Board Chairman Ron Gould, discussion planned at this week’s board meeting will have to wait until that lawsuit takes shape.
The lawsuit is expected to be led by Minneapolis-based Parker Daniels Kibort Llc, which has made recent news in the defense of My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell in a federal defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems in reference to ongoing accusations that the company’s voting machines interfered with the 2020 presidential election. According to statements by Gould last month, Parker Daniels Kibort intends to argue for the limitation of electronic voting machines in Arizona, for the purpose of preventing possible abuse. But as of Monday, that lawsuit has yet to be filed.
“The attorney on that case wasn’t ready to go ahead with the lawsuit,” Gould said Monday afternoon. “I’m planning to bring the item back once he gets the ball rolling.”
According to Gould, that attorney is Parker Daniels Kibort-affiliate Kurt Olsen. Olsen became a controversial figure in U.S. politics last year, when he represented the state of Texas in a lawsuit against Pennsylvania in a challenge to Pennsylvania’s election practices. When that case was declined by the Supreme Court, Olsen reportedly consulted with Trump.
In the subpoena, Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) wrote that Olsen publicly promoted accusations that the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent, and that Olsen participated in attempts to disrupt or delay certification of the election’s results.
But according to Gould, the controversy surrounding Olsen wasn’t of concern.
“The (select committee) also subpoenaed Mike and Kelli Ward,” Gould said. “They’re apparently just casting a very broad net.”
According to county records, Parker Daniels Kibort intends to seek enjoinment of electronic voting machines throughout several states this year, including Arizona. As of Monday, the company’s website showed no indication that such a lawsuit had yet been filed.
The Mohave County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the county’s possible inclusion in that lawsuit at its April 18 meeting in Kingman.
