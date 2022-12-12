Chairman Ron Gould has canceled the special Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting he scheduled for this Thursday. Gould said last week that he wanted to see if fellow supervisors would accept the invitation of Washington D.C. attorney Kurt Olsen for Mohave County to be the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Maricopa County.
Gould said Olsen wanted to represent the county for free and intended to seek an Arizona Supreme Court order forcing Maricopa County to conduct its general election from scratch because of various problems that occurred during the administration of the election in Arizona’s largest county. Gould said a number of northwest Arizona residents felt their votes were diluted by the mistakes in Maricopa.
Gould, however, said he had to call off the meeting because the proposed litigation was not ready for Board consideration.
“The attorney didn’t have his lawsuit put together, so we went ahead and canceled the meeting,” Gould said Monday. He said it is unclear if the matter might be brought back for Mohave County consideration.
“It was a Constitutional challenge, so it’s not limited by the 5-day cap on challenging the election results because that was the way they were going to challenge it,” Gould said.
While Thursday’s meeting is postponed indefinitely, Mohave County should gain plenty of attention the next day. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen has scheduled a Friday morning hearing for a legal challenge filed in the Arizona Attorney General’s contest.
Jeanne Kentch, a Crystal Beach resident who serves as Assessor and Republican Party Chairman in Mohave County, is the first of several plaintiffs listed in the litigation submitted last Friday. It names the Board’s of Supervisors and Assessors in each of the state’s 15 counties as defendants in the action seeking a favorable election outcome for Republican AG candidate Abe Hamedah.
Hamedah trails democrat Kris Mayes by 511 votes in a contest that is subject of a recount currently underway across Arizona.
