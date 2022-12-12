Ron Gould

Chairman Ron Gould has canceled the special Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting he scheduled for this Thursday. Gould said last week that he wanted to see if fellow supervisors would accept the invitation of Washington D.C. attorney Kurt Olsen for Mohave County to be the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Maricopa County.

Gould said Olsen wanted to represent the county for free and intended to seek an Arizona Supreme Court order forcing Maricopa County to conduct its general election from scratch because of various problems that occurred during the administration of the election in Arizona’s largest county. Gould said a number of northwest Arizona residents felt their votes were diluted by the mistakes in Maricopa.

