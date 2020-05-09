The Mohave County Central Complex in Lake Havasu City will get an upgrade, and Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould will get some new office space this year.
The county’s board of supervisors on Monday approved a revised plan to add office space at the county building, on 2001 College Drive. With an estimated cost of about $45,200, the project will renovate 656 square feet of space at the facility to accommodate an office for Mohave County’s District 5 supervisor, as well as a small conference room and reception area.
Original plans for the additional office space were approved by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors in 2018. At the time, those plans called for the addition of more than 700 square feet of space, but the cost of those initial plans would have required more than $111,000 in capital improvement project funding – far exceeding the project’s budget of $83,500.
“The design came in at a tremendous cost,” said Mohave County Manager Mike Hendrix at the board of supervisors’ meeting Monday morning. “In conversation with Supervisor Gould, he believed there was a better, more cost-effective alternative to the project.”
According to Hendrix, the new project will require the renovation of existing space at the county building in Havasu, which has seen little use by county officials until now.
The project will be paid for through Mohave County Capital Improvement Project funding, and will require no additional money from the Mohave County General Fund.
(1) comment
This is the guy who votes NO on every damn thing that crosses his path. It’s people like him that keep this County operating in the 1980’s. Now we’re spending fifty grand so he can buy a new leather chair?
