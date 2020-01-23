After delivering the annual State of the State address in Phoenix to kick off the 2020 legislative session on Jan. 13, Gov. Doug Ducey is traveling around the state to continue to spread the message. He will be stopping by Lake Havasu City on Feb. 13 to address local residents and community leaders.
The event, organized by the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center starting at 8:30 a.m. Doors open at 7:45 a.m., and breakfast will be served at 8:15 a.m. Prior to Ducey taking the stage, Mayor Cal Sheehy will give a State of the City address as well.
“We will highlight some of the successes that we have had over the last year, and we will address some of the things that will be going forward into 2020,” Sheehy said.
Sheehy said his speech is still a work in progress, and will not be finalized until after the planning sessions with the City Council, scheduled for the first week in February. He said he is sure some of the initiatives discussed during that session also will be included.
Last year, Sheehy used the opportunity to speak about Havasu Riviera, and the need for the state to step up to help move the project forward.
This year, Sheehy said he has a few more topics he’d like to bring up while Ducey is in town.
“That includes the short-term vacation rental initiatives that the state House (of Representatives) is working on right now,” Sheehy said. “I will also thank the governor for his budget proposal that includes transportation infrastructure funding for rural Arizona, and talk about the state infrastructure needs we have in Lake Havasu City along Highway 95.”
After Sheehy’s State of the City, Ducey will take the stage to give his State of the State address.
“He has presented a great budget that is very rural Arizona friendly, so we are excited about that,” Sheehy said. “I’m also excited to hear about some of his visions for this legislative session as we move Arizona forward.”
