PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey declared a public health emergency Wednesday to give state officials more leeway and tools to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.
Nothing in the governor’s decision actually restricts what people can do or where they can go. And state Health Director Cara Christ said there are no plans to limit large public gatherings as governors in other states have done.
But even as Christ was saying there is no need to cancel events or urge closure of public facilities, , Arizona State University President Michael Crow announced his school would switch to online instruction “wherever possible’’ for the next two weeks over concerns about the virus.
Crow, in a formal statement, said the school remains open, including the dormitories and food service. And he said that there are going to be exceptions where necessary for things like computer and research labs and performing arts.
He also said the university said it will continue in this mode for two weeks, “at which time the university will assess where things stand with COVID-19.
What the Ducey’s declaration includes:
- Easing licensing requirements for health officials and facilities, potentially making room for more patients as they are diagnosed;
- Allowing hospitals and health care facilities, including nursing homes, additional “flexibility’’ to question and screen both employees and visitors;
- Giving health officials new authority to procure “needed medical supplies.’’
The governor also issued a separate executive order directing insurance companies and health plans to pay for care provided to patients who see doctors and laboratories who are not part of their network. And Ducey said his order also protects consumers against “price gouging’’ by private labs and health care providers for testing for the new virus.
Only thing is, the Republican-controlled Legislature rebuffed a bid more than a decade ago by then-Attorney General Terry Goddard to give the governor the power to declare a “supply emergency.’’ That would have required not only a finding that a product was in danger of being in short supply but also that it was “essential to the health, safety and welfare of the people of this state.’’
The governor was undeterred.
“We’ve consulted with attorneys,’’ Ducey said in response to a question by Capitol Media Services about his authority “This is the executive order and the emergency declaration.’’
