Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill Wednesday that restricts how law enforcement agencies can seize property. The new law says government agencies must prove that seized property is connected to a crime. It says that property can only be seized if it is evidence of a crime, has been abandoned, is subject to forfeiture, or is illegal for a person to possess. It also includes provisions that people who are found innocent of a crime to get seized property returned. The law is a result of House Bill 2810, sponsored by Rep. Travis Grantham, a Republican from Scottsdale. The law becomes effective 90 days after the Arizona State Legislature adjourns.
