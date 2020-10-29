Gov. Doug Ducey announced more than $1.6 million to expand assistance to Arizona food banks, and that could mean fuller bellies among Lake Havasu City’s less fortunate.
Ducey visited St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix to help pack food boxes Thursday morning, where he made the announcement. St. Mary’s is a nonprofit organization that distributes to other food banks throughout nine Arizona counties, including Mohave County. Through funding provided from Arizona’s Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund, St. Mary’s is expected to bolster community food bank operations throughout Arizona – including those in Lake Havasu City.
“By partnering with food banks and generous individuals around the state, Arizona is working to make sure that no family goes hungry this holiday season,” Ducey said Thursday. “During the pandemic, we’ve worked to stretch and strengthen the social safety net. We’ve seen demand increase at our food banks, and we’re stepping up to meet that demand.”
The Crisis Contingency and Safety Net Fund, which was established in March through a state budget agreement with legislators. Ducey said Thursday that $600,000 in funding will be given to St. Mary’s, which will support home delivery of food to seniors and the disabled in Maricopa, Coconino, Gila, Pinal, Yavapai and Mohave Counties.
St. Mary’s efforts have long supported operations at the Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank, on Kiowa Boulevard. According to Linda Seaver, the food bank’s executive director, that assistance remains needed as the holidays draw closer.
“Since the coronavirus epidemic began, we’ve distributed almost 400,000 pounds of food in Havasu,” Seaver said Thursday. “That’s about 58% more food since last year. From St. Mary’s, we’ve received donations of about 50,000 pounds of food per month, not including produce.”
St. Mary’s also serves the foundation’s food bank by working with local grocers to buy food at large discounts, Seaver said. The collaboration between Havasu and St. Mary’s has allowed both organizations to address a growing need for community support throughout Havasu and elsewhere in Arizona.
“We are a community with a lot of hungry people,” Seaver said. “As soon as we saw the numbers (of coronavirus cases) beginning to climb in March, we went to the community for help. Havasu came together to help the less fortunate, and St. Mary’s has been incredible. We’ve been able to do enormous distributions, and that’s continuing. Now we’re getting ready for the holidays, and we know we have a solid foundation.”
