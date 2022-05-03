Last week, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill supporters say is meant to help curb human smuggling operations crossing the border with Mexico, while also taking another crack at increasing sentences for people convicted of various sex crimes.
The bill — HB2696 — was introduced by Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City). Simply put, the bill widens the definition of a human smuggling crime while increasing the severity of the crime and the associated mandatory sentences. The bill also beefs up sentencing requirements for sexual offenders or sex traffickers convicted of eight crimes that were missed in Biasiucci’s HB2889 – which was signed into law during the 2021 legislative session.
“This is definitely a monumental bill for Arizona in regards to child sex crimes, but even more importantly in regards to human smuggling and human trafficking,” Biasiucci said.
Biasiucci said the bill essentially makes human smuggling a state crime, in addition to the federal crimes that are already on the books. He said the federal government and U.S. Immigration and Customer Enforcement typically take over on any crimes related to immigration – including human smuggling. But he said in the last couple years ICE and federal law enforcement have increasingly been unable to respond when a sheriff’s deputy or the Department of Public Saftey pull people over and suspect the vehicle of human smuggling.
Biasiucci said when ICE cannot respond to those called, Arizona law enforcement are told to release the subject.
“We knew we had to do something to change that. So what a part of this bill does is it puts human smuggling into our state law,” Biasiucci said. “So this now allows our law enforcement, as a state, to arrest people who are involved in human smuggling and prosecute them at the state level. It is a huge win for the State of Arizona because that is how this stops – if people are actually being held accountable for their actions.”
The bill sailed through the House of Representatives on a 55-4 bipartisan vote on Feb. 23, but concerns were raised – particularly by Democrats – when it reached the Senate. During the Senate Committee of the Whole on April 20 multiple senators who opposed the bill said they were concerned that the language about human smuggling is too broad, and could ensnare groups like churches who leave out water or provide other aid to immigrants, or family members who give an illegal immigrant a place to live or a ride to the grocery store or an appointment.
“It is broad, and we don’t know who will be interpreting these laws,” said Sen. Raquel Teran (D District 30). “I know that there are mixed feelings, but in the 2000s I remember we had a county attorney that would interpret laws in a way that would impact people’s lives, and we had a sheriff who implemented those laws. It really impacted communities. People were racially profiled and we then got sued, there were a lot of wasted taxpayer dollars. I want to make it clear I’m not supporting human trafficking or human smuggling. The problem is when we have broad legislation and broad language it does end up impacting people’s lives. That is the question we have here. This is too broad and it could be interpreted in many different ways.”
During the Committee of the Whole, Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) introduced an amendment to the bill that he said was meant to address fears some senators expressed about the language surrounding the human smuggling.
“It was primarily because of the last lines where it specified ‘are not citizens of the United States, and are attempting to illegally enter or stay in the United States,’” Borrelli said. “So the wording was changed to exclude that language and to have it more defined as evading law enforcement, fleeing law enforcement, attempting to smuggle, procuring transportation, and so on.”
Borrelli forcefully supported the bill during the Senate Committee of the Whole.
“As far as why I am doing this amendment and why I support this, I have a conscience,” he said. “I see what organized crime has done in the history of this country. We see what is going on in our own state.”
Biasiucci said he felt the concerns raised by opponents were overblown. He said he is confident the bill will help to target cartel activities, specifically, at the border.
“Human smuggling is human smuggling – period,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who is involved – especially when you are talking about children and smuggling people against their will. So the argument that you are going to arrest people who are not tied to the cartel, I feel, is ridiculous.”
Biasiucci pointed to a story that made headlines in Arizona in late April where an 18-year-old from Phoenix identified as Kevin Avila lead DPS troopers on a chase near Eloy, during which he cross the dirt median on I-10 and struck a tractor trailer head-on. Eight people inside the vehicle were reportedly injured and three were killed in the crash. Homeland Security said they are looking into the “attempted human smuggling activity.”
“That is a perfect example of why we need to do something,” Biasiucci said. “Those are the stories that are becoming too common in Arizona. We need to do something to stop an 18-year-old kid who obviously doesn’t understand the consequences of getting involved in something that he shouldn’t be doing. It is because the laws are not strict enough and the sentencing is not sever enough to where they are thinking twice. So we need to do something to put the hammer down.”
The bill ultimately passed in the Senate 17-11. Sen. Sean Bowie (D District 18) was the only Democrat who supported the legislation in the Senate. But when the amended bill came back to the House of Representatives it received a little warmer bipartisan welcome. The amended bill was passed by the House 37-20 on April 25.
