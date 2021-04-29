Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill Wednesday that allows criminal offenders to perform community service in lieu of court-ordered fees. House Bill 2110, introduced by State Rep. Leo Biasiucci of Lake Havasu City, requires courts to allow community service as a substitute of any civil penalties. Courts are responsible for determining the location of where the community service is being performed, and community service will be credited at the state’s minimum wage, according to the bill. The bill passed 32-27 in the House and 17-13 in the Senate.
Gov. Ducey signs Biasiucci’s bill to substitute community service for court fines
