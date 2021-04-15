Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed a bill declaring Jan. 30 as Fred Korematsu Day of Civil Liberties and the Constitution.
Senate Bill 1800 was introduced by Sonny Borrelli. It honors Fred T. Korematsu, a civil rights activist who was among the 120,000 Japanese Americans who were removed from their homes and kept in internment camps during World War II.
According to the bill, Korematsu refused to comply with President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s order and was arrested and convicted in federal court and placed in an internment camp with his family.
Korematsu was sent to a camp in Utah, but Borrelli’s bill points out that Arizona was home to several Japanese camps, including one in the La Paz County town of Poston.
Korematsu appealed his conviction to the U.S. Supreme Court, which voted 6-3 that the internment was justified based on “military necessity.” A court review in the 1980s found the U.S. Solicitor General had intentionally withheld reports from military intelligence confirming that Japanese Americans had committed any wrongdoing, and Korematsu’s violation was overturned.
Korematsu died in 2005.
